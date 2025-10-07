EUROPE
2 min read
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Crown Prosecution Service says case raises 'important point of law' after court threw out charge over Hezbollah flag.
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
UK prosecutors appeal ruling that dismissed terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara, saying case raises "important point of law" / AP
October 7, 2025

UK prosecutors have said they are appealing a court ruling that dismissed terrorism charges against Liam Og O hAnnaidh, a member of Irish rap group Kneecap, known by his stage name Mo Chara.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the case raised an "important point of law" after it was thrown out last month because the charge had been brought outside the six-month statutory limit.

"We are appealing the decision to dismiss this case as we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified," a CPS spokesperson said in a statement.

O hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the anglicised name Liam O’Hanna, was charged in May under the UK Terrorism Act.

The charge related to the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert in London in November 2024.

The legislation makes it an offence to display an item in a way that could arouse reasonable suspicion that a person supports a proscribed organisation.

The court ruled in September that the charge was invalid because prosecutors had missed the six-month time limit for bringing the case.

RelatedTRT World - UK court drops terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara
RECOMMENDED

Attempt to silence dissent

Kneecap, known for its politically charged lyrics and pro-Palestine messages, said the case was an attempt to silence dissent.

The Belfast-based trio cancelled their planned US tour in August, citing the legal proceedings.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the dismissal, calling the charges "an attempt to silence critics of Israel."

Following the appeal announcement, Kneecap’s representatives said the group would "continue to speak truth to power" and that its message "cannot be criminalised through delay or technicality."

The CPS has not disclosed when the appeal will be heard.

The case has drawn attention to broader debates in the UK over free expression, political protest, and government responses to pro-Palestinian activism since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Critics have accused authorities of selectively applying anti-terror laws to suppress dissent.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out