NASA has targeted a March 6 launch for the Artemis II mission after completing a key rocket rehearsal, though officials cautioned that remaining preparations could still lead to delays.

The space agency fuelled its towering lunar rocket and carried out a full launch-day simulation ahead of its long-awaited mission to send four astronauts around the moon.

The extensive exercise, known as a wet dress rehearsal, is a crucial milestone before the launch.

Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Friday that launch teams made “major progress” between the first countdown rehearsal, which was disrupted by hydrogen leaks earlier this month, and the second test, which was completed without significant seepage Thursday night.



The test was “a big step toward America’s return to the lunar environment," Isaacman said on the social media platform X.

Liftoff could begin a 10-day voyage that will see the crew orbit Earth before tracing a figure-eight path around the moon.

Artemis II will mark humanity’s return to lunar orbit for the first time in more than half a century.

“Engineers loaded more than 700,000 gallons of liquid propellant into the rocket, sent a closeout crew to the launch pad to demonstrate closing the Orion spacecraft’s hatches, and completed two runs of terminal count — the final phase of the launch countdown. The Artemis II crew also observed part of the test from the Launch Control Center at NASA Kennedy,” NASA said in a statement.

Record breaking voyage