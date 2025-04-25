WORLD
1 min read
Trump admin arrests US judge Hannah Dugan for 'obstructing' immigration work
FBI arrests Milwaukee County circuit judge over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," FBI Director Kash Patel says in social media post, deleting it later.
00:00
Trump admin arrests US judge Hannah Dugan for 'obstructing' immigration work
Dugan was arrested early on Friday at the courthouse, US media reports. / Reuters
April 25, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has said a US judge has been arrested for obstructing an immigration operation, escalating tensions between Donald Trump's administration and the country’s judiciary.

"The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," Patel posted on his X account on Friday.

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest."

RECOMMENDED

Minutes later the Trump-appointed FBI director deleted his post, and Dugan's status remained unclear.

Dugan was arrested early on Friday at the courthouse, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

"Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot [Flores Ruiz] and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique