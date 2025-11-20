US President Donald Trump has evoked the death penalty for Democratic lawmakers who urged the military to refuse illegal orders, calling them traitors and accusing them of sedition.

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

He then added in a later post: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Trump also reposted a message from a user urging him to "hang them" and saying that the first US president, George Washington, would have done the same.

The group of Democratic senators and representatives, who all have military or intelligence service backgrounds, made the comments in a video posted on X on Tuesday.

They did not specify which orders they were referring to, but Trump's administration has come under fire for its employment of US forces both at home and abroad.

The lawmakers behind the message included Senator Mark Kelly, a former member of the Navy and NASA astronaut, and Senator Elissa Slotkin, who served with the CIA in Iraq.

The six accused the Trump administration of "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"Right now, the threats to our constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home," they said, adding: "You can refuse illegal orders."

'Not partisan'