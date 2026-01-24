CLIMATE
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Officials say snow closed Salang highway, affecting 360 families, triggering travel warnings.
Afghan men walk through snow in Panjshir province as heavy rain and snowfall have killed 61 people nationwide, officials said. / AFP
January 24, 2026

Snow and heavy rain have killed 61 people in Afghanistan in the last three days, the disaster management authority (ANDMA) said on Saturday.

The deaths occurred between Wednesday and Friday, mainly in central and northern provinces of the country, according to a map released by ANDMA.

The "initial figures of casualties and destruction" also include 110 injured people and 458 houses either partially or fully destroyed, ANDMA said on X.

A total of 360 families have been affected, a spokesman said in a video message, asking people to avoid unnecessary travel on snowy roads.

The Salang highway, one of Afghanistan's main roads, has been closed, the provincial authority for Parwan said.

Food supplies were distributed to travellers stuck on a mountain pass in the central Bamyan province.

