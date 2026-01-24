Snow and heavy rain have killed 61 people in Afghanistan in the last three days, the disaster management authority (ANDMA) said on Saturday.

The deaths occurred between Wednesday and Friday, mainly in central and northern provinces of the country, according to a map released by ANDMA.

The "initial figures of casualties and destruction" also include 110 injured people and 458 houses either partially or fully destroyed, ANDMA said on X.

A total of 360 families have been affected, a spokesman said in a video message, asking people to avoid unnecessary travel on snowy roads.