Iran signals quiet diplomacy with US as naval tensions simmer
Tehran says it is weighing multiple negotiation channels, even as Washington boosts its military presence near Iranian waters.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says that Tehran is examining the details of various diplomatic processes with US. / AFP
February 2, 2026

Iran is reviewing several diplomatic pathways to manage rising tensions with the United States, signalling cautious openness to talks even as the US Navy increases its military presence near Iran.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran is examining the details of various diplomatic processes and hopes they will yield results in the coming days.

“Regional countries are the go-between for messages that have been exchanged,” Baghaei said.

Various points have been exchanged, and we are currently deciding and examining the details of each diplomatic process that we hope will bring results in the coming days,” he said, adding that discussions are focused on the “process and framework” of potential talks.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump told reporters last week that Iran was “seriously talking” with Washington.

His remarks followed a statement by Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, who said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway.

While neither side has publicly confirmed direct talks, the parallel signals suggest behind-the-scenes contacts aimed at preventing further escalation at a time of heightened military alert in the region.

