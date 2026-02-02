Iran is reviewing several diplomatic pathways to manage rising tensions with the United States, signalling cautious openness to talks even as the US Navy increases its military presence near Iran.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran is examining the details of various diplomatic processes and hopes they will yield results in the coming days.

“Regional countries are the go-between for messages that have been exchanged,” Baghaei said.

“Various points have been exchanged, and we are currently deciding and examining the details of each diplomatic process that we hope will bring results in the coming days,” he said, adding that discussions are focused on the “process and framework” of potential talks.