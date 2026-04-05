Nigeria's army said on Sunday that it had rescued 31 civilians who were taken hostage during an attack on a church in northwest Kaduna state, while five people were found dead at the scene.

The army said the attack had taken place during an Easter church service in Ariko village in the Kachia local government Area.

Troops were in pursuit of the attackers, it added.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria for Kaduna state, Caleb Maaji, said that two churches were attacked in Ariko village on Sunday. He said that seven people were killed and an unknown number taken hostage.