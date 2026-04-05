AFRICA
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Nigerian army rescues dozens of hostages after church attack
Troops pursued attackers after church assaults in Kaduna killed seven, with several abducted, as violence and kidnappings persist across northwest Nigeria.
Nigerian army rescues dozens of hostages after church attack
St Francis Church members re-enact the Way of the Cross on Good Friday in Lagos, Nigeria, April 3, 2026. / AP
April 5, 2026

Nigeria's army said on Sunday that it had rescued 31 civilians who were taken hostage during an attack on a church in northwest Kaduna state, while five people were found dead at the scene.

The army said the attack had taken place during an Easter church service in Ariko village in the Kachia local government Area.

Troops were in pursuit of the attackers, it added.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria for Kaduna state, Caleb Maaji, said that two churches were attacked in Ariko village on Sunday. He said that seven people were killed and an unknown number taken hostage.

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"Findings are still ongoing," Maaji told Reuters.

Northwest Nigeria has struggled for years with violence, including mass kidnappings for ransom and village raids, with armed groups operating from vast forest hideouts across the region.

RelatedTRT World - Armed gangs abduct dozens in northern Nigeria church raids
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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