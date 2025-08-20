Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a young Palestinian woman who died in Italy shortly after being evacuated from Gaza last week, exposing Italians to the desperate plight of Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The funeral of Marah Abu Zuhri, attended by several hundred people, was interrupted repeatedly by chants of “Free Palestine” and featured speeches by local authorities denouncing Israel’s policy in Gaza and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

As Palestinian flags fluttered, mourners stood in prayer before Zuhri’s coffin, which was draped in a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh scarf in the town of Pontasserchio, near Pisa.

Zuhri, 19, had been evacuated to Italy with what Israel had called leukaemia, but Italian doctors said they found no initial evidence of that and instead found “profound wasting" and an undiagnosed or misdiagnosed condition.

Israel’s starvation policy

The United Nations and partners have said 22 months of Israeli war have devastated Gaza's health system, and food security experts have said the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out.”

Israel is moving ahead with a new military offensive on some of the territory's most populated areas, Mayor Matteo Cecchelli said he wanted to honour Zuhri's life with a public service in the town's Park of Peace, to “make noise” about what he called a political and humanitarian “catastrophe” in Gaza.

“The reality is that every day in the Gaza Strip, people are dying in the deafening silence of world governments," he said to applause. "We cannot remain silent today in this field of peace. There are those who have decided to make noise and have decided to be here to express their dissent towards this genocide.”

Zuhri arrived in Italy overnight on August 13-14 as one of 31 sick or injured Palestinians evacuated on an Italian humanitarian airlift that has brought nearly 1,000 ill Palestinians and their families to the country since the war began.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has asserted that evacuations are often delayed or cancelled by Israeli authorities. It says over 18,000 patients and wounded require treatment outside Gaza.

'No signs of leukaemia’

Zuhri was admitted to the haematology ward of Pisa University’s Santa Chiara Hospital, a known oncological hospital in Tuscany, but died there on August 15.