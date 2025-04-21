AFRICA
2 min read
Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead
The assault follows the RSF's seizure of nearby Zamzam displacement camp, where up to one million people had sought refuge.
00:00
Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead
El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Paramilitary shelling on Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, killed more than 30 civilians and wounded dozens more, activists said.

The attack involved "heavy artillery shelling" and targeted the city's residential neighbourhoods, said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across Sudan.

Since April 2023, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a brutal war.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered.

Last week, the Rapid Support Forces launched a renewed offensive on the city and two nearby displacement camps - Zamzam and Abu Shouk - killing over 400 and displacing some 400,000 people, according to the United Nations.

RelatedTRT Global - Mass displacement in Sudan's Darfur as RSF takes over Zamzam camp
RECOMMENDED

Millions at danger

In a bloody ground offensive, the RSF took control of Zamzam camp, where up to one million people were sheltering, according to aid sources.

Following the army's recapture of the capital Khartoum last month, the RSF has intensified efforts to seize El-Fasher, raising fears of a devastating urban battle and a new wave of displacement.

The war in Sudan, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million and created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has effectively divided the country into two parts, with the army holding the centre, east, and north, while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.

RelatedTRT Global - Dozens killed as RSF shells Sudan's Al Fasher

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash