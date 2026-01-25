There would be no peace in Sudan until the elimination of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the country's Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al Burhan said.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Port Sudan on Sunday, Burhan said, "There will be no peace until the RSF is eliminated, and any solution proposal that includes the RSF is nothing more than postponing the crisis. A lasting solution is to eliminate the RSF. This does not mean they all must die; it could also mean laying down their arms and surrendering."

Burhan underlined that the conflict has caused widespread destruction, resulting in significant civilian casualties and extensive material damage across the country. He added that no Sudanese citizen has been unaffected by the war and that the public remains united against the rebel group.

Addressing international efforts to broker a ceasefire, he pointed to increased calls for a truce following the fall of Al Fasher in October, saying they coincided with attempts to allow the group to expand its territorial control.

"There were no ceasefire proposals during the siege of Al Fasher," he said. "After it fell, the calls increased because they want the RSF to control more areas."

RSF rejected mediators