The Israeli military has said it had dropped charges against five soldiers accused of abusing a Palestinian detainee at the high-security Sde Teiman prison, a case that had sparked widespread outrage.

"In light of significant developments since the filing of the indictment in the Sde Teiman case, the Military Advocate General decided today to order the cancellation of the indictment against the five defendants," the military said on Thursday.

In February 2025, the military announced that five reservists had been charged over the abuse of a Palestinian detainee in July 2024 at the Sde Teiman detention centre near Gaza.

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At the time, the army said the soldiers were accused of "acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee's buttocks with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee's rectum".

Explaining the decision to drop the charges, the military said "procedural difficulties regarding the transfer of information" by Israeli police had "undermined the defendants' right to a fair trial".

Another factor cited was that the detainee had been returned to Gaza and was therefore unable to testify in the case.