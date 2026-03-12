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Israeli army drops charges against soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian in Sde Teiman
The Israeli military claims "procedural" issues and the detainee’s "return" to Gaza prevented a fair trial in the case involving sexual abuse at the Sde Teiman detention centre.
Israeli army drops charges against soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian in Sde Teiman
Blindfolded Palestinian detainees captured in Gaza held at the Sde Teiman military base detention facility in southern Israel, in winter 2023. / AP Archive
March 12, 2026

The Israeli military has said it had dropped charges against five soldiers accused of abusing a Palestinian detainee at the high-security Sde Teiman prison, a case that had sparked widespread outrage.

"In light of significant developments since the filing of the indictment in the Sde Teiman case, the Military Advocate General decided today to order the cancellation of the indictment against the five defendants," the military said on Thursday.

In February 2025, the military announced that five reservists had been charged over the abuse of a Palestinian detainee in July 2024 at the Sde Teiman detention centre near Gaza.

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At the time, the army said the soldiers were accused of "acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee's buttocks with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee's rectum".

Explaining the decision to drop the charges, the military said "procedural difficulties regarding the transfer of information" by Israeli police had "undermined the defendants' right to a fair trial".

Another factor cited was that the detainee had been returned to Gaza and was therefore unable to testify in the case.

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The military said army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had called on personnel "to draw lessons" from the case to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The case also involved the military advocate general, who resigned following suspicions that a video of the Sde Teiman incident had been leaked.

In her resignation letter, published in November 2025 by the media, the former military advocate general acknowledged that her office had distributed the video to the media.

The Sde Teiman detention centre was created to hold prisoners from Gaza early in Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli prison authorities have frequently been accused by rights groups of mistreating Palestinian prisoners.

SOURCE:AFP
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