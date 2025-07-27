US
US landlord who killed Palestinian-American boy in wake of Gaza carnage dies in prison
Joseph Czuba died on Thursday while in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The attack renewed fears of anti-Muslim discrimination and hit particularly hard in Plainfield, which have a large Palestinian community. / AP
July 27, 2025

A landlord jailed for decades after he killed a Palestinian American boy and wounded his mother following the breakout of Israel's carnage in Gaza has died.

Joseph Czuba died on Thursday in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing the Will County Sheriff's Office. The law enforcement agency did not return a call seeking comment on the death.

Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations' Chicago office, said in a statement on Saturday that "this depraved killer has died, but the hate is still alive and well."

Three months ago, Czuba was sentenced to 53 years behind bars for the attack.

He was found guilty in February of murder, attempted murder and hate-crime charges in the death of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of the boy's mother, Hanan Shaheen.

The 73-year-old Czuba targeted them in October 2023 because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the Israeli war on Gaza, which started days earlier.

Harrowing testimony in harrowing crime

Evidence at trial included harrowing testimony from Shaheen and her frantic 911 call, along with bloody crime scene photos and police video. Jurors deliberated for less than 90 minutes before handing in a verdict.

The family had been renting rooms in Czuba's home in Plainfield, about 64 kilometres from Chicago, when the attack happened. 

Central to prosecutors' case was harrowing testimony from the boy's mother, who said Czuba attacked her before moving on to her son, insisting they had to leave because they were Muslim.

Prosecutors also played the 911 call and showed police footage. Czuba's wife, Mary, whom he has since divorced, also testified for the prosecution, saying he had become agitated about the Israeli carnage in Gaza, which had erupted days before the crime.

Police said Czuba pulled a knife from a holder on a belt and stabbed the boy 26 times, leaving the knife in the child's body. Some of the bloody crime scene photos were so explicit that the judge agreed to turn television screens showing them away from the audience, which included Wadee's relatives.

The attack renewed fears of anti-Muslim discrimination and hit particularly hard in Plainfield and the surrounding suburbs, which have a large and established Palestinian community. Wadee's funeral drew large crowds, and Plainfield officials have dedicated a park playground in his honour.

SOURCE:AP
