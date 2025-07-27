A landlord jailed for decades after he killed a Palestinian American boy and wounded his mother following the breakout of Israel's carnage in Gaza has died.

Joseph Czuba died on Thursday in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing the Will County Sheriff's Office. The law enforcement agency did not return a call seeking comment on the death.

Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations' Chicago office, said in a statement on Saturday that "this depraved killer has died, but the hate is still alive and well."

Three months ago, Czuba was sentenced to 53 years behind bars for the attack.

He was found guilty in February of murder, attempted murder and hate-crime charges in the death of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of the boy's mother, Hanan Shaheen.

The 73-year-old Czuba targeted them in October 2023 because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the Israeli war on Gaza, which started days earlier.