EUROPE
2 min read
Denmark's PM calls on Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland
"The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says.
Denmark's PM calls on Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland
Greenland, a former Danish colony, has the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement but depends heavily on Danish subsidies. / Reuters
January 4, 2026

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged US President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland, after he reiterated his wish to do so in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland. The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom," Frederiksen said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump told the magazine: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence."

He spoke a day after the US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the president said Washington would run the Latin American country.

This raised concerns in Denmark that the same could happen with Greenland, a Danish territory.

Frederiksen said: "I would therefore strongly urge the US stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly said that they are not for sale."

RECOMMENDED

Strategically important island

Trump, on December 21, named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, drawing renewed criticism from Denmark and Greenland over Washington's interest in the mineral-rich Arctic island.

Trump has advocated for Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, to become part of the United States. Landry publicly supports the idea.

The Arctic island's strategic position between Europe and North America makes it a key site for the US ballistic missile defence system, while its mineral wealth is attractive as the US hopes to reduce its reliance on Chinese exports.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, has the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement but depends heavily on Danish subsidies.

Denmark has sought to repair strained ties with Greenland over the past year, while also trying to ease tensions with the Trump administration by investing in Arctic defence.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts