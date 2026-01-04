Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged US President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland, after he reiterated his wish to do so in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland. The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom," Frederiksen said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump told the magazine: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence."

He spoke a day after the US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the president said Washington would run the Latin American country.

This raised concerns in Denmark that the same could happen with Greenland, a Danish territory.

Frederiksen said: "I would therefore strongly urge the US stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly said that they are not for sale."