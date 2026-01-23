A monster winter storm is set to batter large parts of the United States, putting millions at risk from a dangerous mix of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from Friday into early next week.

New York declared a state of emergency on Friday as the state, along with a vast stretch of the country, prepared for the storm as it drives east.

Forecasters warn the storm will bring hazardous conditions across much of the nation, combining ice, snow and plunging temperatures.

As Arctic air and snow squalls spread through the weekend, electricity grid managers from the Midwest to the East Coast have cautioned that widespread power outages are possible.

Utilities have been told to delay routine maintenance on power plants and transmission lines so systems are fully available during and after the storm.

Heavy snow and freezing rain are expected to load tree branches and power lines with ice, increasing the risk of breakages that can knock out electricity to homes and businesses for extended periods.

More than 160 million people, from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, are forecast to face winter weather hazards in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Most roads are likely to become slick with snow and ice, while accumulating ice threatens power infrastructure.

“No state will be immune from feeling the effect of Mother Nature’s wrath on this weekend,” New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, said during a Friday morning news conference.

Snowstorm sweeps US