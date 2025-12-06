TÜRKİYE
2 min read
TRT Children’s Media summit spotlights digital risks
Istanbul summit brings together policymakers, media leaders; Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan urges adults to take responsibility for children’s online environment.
TRT Children’s Media summit spotlights digital risks
Turkish first lady spoke at the TRT International Children’s Media Summit in Istanbul on family and values in the digital age. / AA
December 6, 2025

The TRT International Children’s Media Summit opened on Saturday in Istanbul, bringing together policymakers, media leaders and experts to address the risks and responsibilities surrounding children’s media use in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan warned that adults bear primary responsibility for the digital environments children inhabit.

“We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said.

Erdogan emphasised concerns over privacy, excessive screen time and parents’ role in shaping online habits, noting that “as long as adults’ heads are bent towards screens, children will not choose a different path.”

Erdogan also announced her signature on the Digital Child Rights Convention, calling on other stakeholders to follow suit.

“We cannot leave our children alone in the unsafe streets of the digital world,” she said, adding that regulations under preparation include new social media rules for children under 15.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan signs convention to safeguard children's rights in the digital world

'Sensitive balance is essential'

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms on children’s learning and socialisation, stressing the need for balance rather than isolation.

“We do not want to keep children away from screens entirely, but a sensitive balance is essential,” he said.

Duran pointed to national action plans on children’s digital rights and warned that algorithm-driven content can harm children’s psychological and moral development if left unchecked.

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said the summit reflects Türkiye’s commitment to safeguarding children through public broadcasting.

“We believe that protecting children is not only a national duty but a universal responsibility,” Sobaci said, adding that TRT aims to build “a cleaner, safer and more humane media future for all children.”

The one-day summit focuses on promoting safe, high-quality children’s content, preserving cultural values and contributing to international policy discussions on children’s rights in digital media.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Türkiye considering a social media limit for children?
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions