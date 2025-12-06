The TRT International Children’s Media Summit opened on Saturday in Istanbul, bringing together policymakers, media leaders and experts to address the risks and responsibilities surrounding children’s media use in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan warned that adults bear primary responsibility for the digital environments children inhabit.

“We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said.

Erdogan emphasised concerns over privacy, excessive screen time and parents’ role in shaping online habits, noting that “as long as adults’ heads are bent towards screens, children will not choose a different path.”

Erdogan also announced her signature on the Digital Child Rights Convention, calling on other stakeholders to follow suit.

“We cannot leave our children alone in the unsafe streets of the digital world,” she said, adding that regulations under preparation include new social media rules for children under 15.

'Sensitive balance is essential'