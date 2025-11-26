The Israeli army launched a large-scale military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local sources.

The army significantly reinforced its forces inside the northern Tubas governorate and deployed military bulldozers to several areas, while Israeli helicopters opened fire toward residential areas. The exact targets have not yet been identified, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

“This is the first time in years that Apache helicopters were involved in such an operation, firing heavy machine-gun rounds toward residential areas,” Tubas Governor Ahmad Al Asaad said in a statement on the US social media platform Facebook.

The Israeli assault targeted the city of Tubas along with the towns of Aqaba and Tammun.

The army imposed a curfew and sealed off all entrances to the governorate with earthen berms and military checkpoints.

The movement of ambulances and medical teams was restricted, the governor said.

Israeli forces raided several homes in the towns of Tammun, Tubas, al Far’a, and Tayasi and turned many of them into military posts, Asaad added.

An emergency committee was established to respond to the situation on the ground and to address humanitarian cases and essential needs, he said, confirming that the governorate is working in coordination with local institutions to provide necessary emergency services.

Schools and workplaces have suspended operations as part of security measures.