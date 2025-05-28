Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Islamabad wants peace in South Asia through an amicable solution to the long-simmering Kashmir dispute and water issues with neighbouring India.

Addressing a trilateral summit along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif said Islamabad wants a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the “concerned” UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of people in Kashmir.

Commenting on the unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) water-sharing agreement by New Delhi last month, Sharif said it was a “lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people.”

He said Pakistan would be willing to discuss all issues, along with counterterrorism and the promotion of trade with India.

“We want peace in the region and that requires talks on the table on issues which need urgent attention and amicable resolution, that is the issue of Kashmir according to UN Security Council resolutions and according to aspirations of Kashmiris,” Sharif said.

“I have said in all earnest that if India wants to talk on countering terrorism in sincerity of purpose, Pakistan would be willing to talk to India on this issue as well,” he said.

“I would be extremely grateful for your support in this regard,” Sharif said, addressing the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents.

Stopping the flow of water to Pakistan

Pakistan is the “biggest” victim of terrorism around the globe, which has lost 90,000 “valuable” lives and $150 billion worth of economic losses in the last several decades, Sharif stated.

India, he said, “tries to weaponise” the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it the “most unfortunate” move by India which tries to “threaten” Pakistan by stopping the flow of water to Pakistan.

“We are making proper arrangements to ensure that India never ever does it,” he maintained.