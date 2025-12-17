Six Palestinians, including two children, were rescued alive on Wednesday after a building partially collapsed during severe storms in northern Gaza, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.

The collapse occurred when the upper roof of a three-story building gave way in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, amid a powerful low-pressure system that has battered the enclave since Monday.

Rescue teams pulled the victims from beneath the rubble, and all were reported to be in stable condition.

Storms deepen risks for displaced families

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms have swept across Gaza for days, posing acute dangers to hundreds of thousands of displaced residents living in worn-out tents or structurally damaged buildings.

Many shelters have already been weakened by repeated Israeli air strikes since October 2023.