WAR ON IRAN
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France, Britain to host talks to discuss 'purely defensive' Hormuz security mission
Paris and London will host a Friday video summit on a multinational plan to secure the Strait of Hormuz 'once the security conditions allow'.
France, Britain to host talks to discuss 'purely defensive' Hormuz security mission
France and Britain will co-chair the meeting to discuss a plan to "restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." / Reuters Archive
5 hours ago

France and Britain will co-host a video conference on Friday of countries ready to contribute to a "purely defensive mission" to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the French president's office said.

President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair the meeting to discuss a plan to "restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz when security conditions allow", it said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the British prime minister's office said: "The summit will advance work towards a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping once the conflict ends."

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US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February sparked a region-wide war and brought traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, blocking a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran and the United States last week agreed to a two-week cessation of hostilities, but ceasefire talks between the warring sides in Pakistan over the weekend ended in failure.

US President Donald Trump responded by ordering his navy to carry out a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday.

RelatedTRT World - All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
SOURCE:AFP
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