Students from Indian-administered Kashmir have reported harassment and intimidation in India after a gruesome attack in the Himalayan region killed more than two dozen Indian men, a student association said.

Gunmen killed 26 men – all Indian except one Nepali – in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory since 2000.

Survivors said the gunmen targeted men, Indian media reported.

The killings have shocked the world's most populous country and enraged Hindu nationalist groups.

Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

Students at a university in Himachal Pradesh were harassed and physically attacked after hostel doors were broken, Khuehami said on Thursday.

The students were allegedly called "terrorists", he said.

"This is not just a security issue," he said. "It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity."

In Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun, around 20 students fled to the airport on Wednesday following warnings from Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing group.