A raised-voice spat between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky has sent shockwaves across the world, with the undiplomatic shouting match casting doubts over efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US president openly berated Zelensky for not being "thankful", later accusing the Ukrainian leader of "not being ready for peace" and having "disrespected" the United States in the "cherished Oval Office".

Messages of support for Ukraine immediately flooded in for Zelenskyy and Ukraine, with European leaders and American Democrats throwing their weight behind Zelenskyy.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez

"Ukraine, Spain stands with you"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

"Dear Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone"

French President Emmanuel Macron

"There is an aggressor which is Russia and an attacked people which is Ukraine"

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

"We must thank all those who helped and we must respect those who have been fighting since the beginning"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

"Ukraine is not alone. Germany together with our European allies stands united alongside Ukraine and against the Russian aggression. Ukraine can build on unwavering support from Germany, Europe and beyond. Their defence of democracy & their quest for peace & security is ours."

Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson

"Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe's."

Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre

"We stand by Ukraine in their fair struggle for a just and lasting peace."

Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission head

"Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."