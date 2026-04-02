Austria has denied the US permission to use its airspace for military offensives against Iran, citing the country’s neutrality law, the country’s defence ministry said.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that there had been “several” requests from Washington but did not specify the number, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.

The spokesperson added that each case would be assessed individually in coordination with the Austrian foreign ministry.

Austria, which maintains a longstanding policy of military neutrality, has not imposed a general ban on US overflights but is reviewing requests on a case-by-case basis, according to the ministry.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SPO) also called on the government to maintain its current stance.