Austria has denied the US permission to use its airspace for military offensives against Iran, citing the country’s neutrality law, the country’s defence ministry said.
A ministry spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that there had been “several” requests from Washington but did not specify the number, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.
The spokesperson added that each case would be assessed individually in coordination with the Austrian foreign ministry.
Austria, which maintains a longstanding policy of military neutrality, has not imposed a general ban on US overflights but is reviewing requests on a case-by-case basis, according to the ministry.
The opposition Social Democratic Party (SPO) also called on the government to maintain its current stance.
“Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (OVP) should not approve a single further US military flight to the Gulf. Nor should she approve any transport flights or other logistical support. Just as Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland are doing. This war is damaging Austrian economic interests, Europe as a whole, and world peace,” said Sven Hergovich, head of the SPO in Lower Austria.
Earlier this week, Spain reportedly closed its airspace to military flights related to the conflict, while Italy declined requests from US aircraft to land at a base in Sicily.
The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since February 28, killing so far over 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.