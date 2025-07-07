On July 3, The New York Times published what appeared to be a straightforward political expose. But by sunset, it had become the centre of a storm, not around its subject, Zohran Mamdani, but around The Times itself.

The controversial article focused on a detail from Mamdani's past: a college application he submitted in 2009 to Columbia University. Then 17, Mamdani, had checked two racial identity boxes — "Asian" and "Black or African American." He wasn't admitted to Columbia.



The Times positioned this disclosure as potentially significant, noting that Mamdani identifies as an Indian Ugandan-American today, but not as Black.

Ordinarily, the story might have quietly faded into the news cycle, but the context in which it was published has triggered a backlash that continues to trend on social media in the US.

Mamdani, 33, is currently the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City and a sitting assemblyman from Queens. He was born in Uganda to South Asian parents and moved to New York at age seven.



He became a US citizen in 2018. As a Muslim, democratic socialist, Mamdani has disrupted the traditional political power centres of the city.

The NYT article was framed as a factual look at his past — a "routine" piece of political scrutiny. But critics swiftly pointed out that the detail it focused on was sourced from a cache of hacked Columbia University admissions documents.



Those documents had been leaked to The Times by an anonymous source described only as "an academic critic of affirmative action."

Within 24 hours of publication, that source was identified publicly.

Cremieux, as he was referred to in the article, was revealed by The Guardian to be Jordan Lasker, a Substack writer known for defending race science and promoting views linking race and intelligence.

Lasker's writings frequently cite studies that argue for racial hierarchies in IQ, and he has aligned himself with the far-right online ecosystem.

A 'vile' piece

"Why would you promise him anonymity, especially when his views are already in the public record?" asked Jane Kirtley, a professor of media ethics at the University of Minnesota, speaking to the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR).

"There's an element of manipulation here, and The Times should've seen it coming."

Critics saw NYT's decision to publish the piece as not only ethically questionable but also politically motivated.



The paper's editorial board, which no longer endorses local races, had earlier issued a scathing editorial about Mamdani's mayoral run, effectively urging voters not to support him.



The publication of the college application story, just weeks before the Democratic primary, was widely interpreted as a coordinated effort to undermine a leading candidate the establishment fears.

Public figures were swift to respond. American political commentator and writer Keith Olbermann called the piece "vile."

Other noted media voices on X and Reddit accused The Times of laundering racist pseudoscience in the service of political smear.

The phrase "NYT smear" trended on X for three days.

Even inside The Times, there was dissent.