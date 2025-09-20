US
2 min read
US hits another 'narcotrafficking' vessel, three killed, Trump confirms
This marks the third lethal strike by US this month, following two previous 'operations' against alleged drug-smuggling vessels linked to Venezuela.
US hits another 'narcotrafficking' vessel, three killed, Trump confirms
A vessel burns in footage of what Trump says was a US strike on a previous Venezuelan drug cartel boat. / Reuters
September 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has said the US military carried out its third fatal strike against an alleged drug smuggling vessel this month.

Trump said in a social media posting on Friday that the strike killed three and was carried out against a vessel "affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organisation conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM (United States Southern Command) area of responsibility."

He did not provide more precise details about the location of the strike.

The US twice this month carried out strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels that had originated from Venezuela.

The Trump administration has accused Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, of leading a drug cartel and has announced a $50 million reward for his capture.

Maduro accuses the Trump administration of planning an invasion in pursuit of regime change.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks

Venezuela demands UN investigation

RECOMMENDED

Venezuela says it has begun military exercises on its Caribbean island of La Orchila in response to US military activity in the region.

The US boat attack has been referred to as "extrajudicial execution" by UN experts.

Asked (a few days ago) what proof the US has that the vessel was carrying drugs, Trump replied, "We have proof. All you have to do is look at the cargo that was spattered all over the ocean — big bags of cocaine and fentanyl all over the place."

Venezuela has said it would seek a United Nations probe of US strikes that killed 14 alleged drug traffickers on at least two boats in international waters off its coast.

"The use of missiles and nuclear weapons to murder defenseless fishermen on a small boat are crimes against humanity that must be investigated by the United Nations," Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement on Friday.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence