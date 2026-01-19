The European Council will hold an extraordinary meeting in the coming days to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs linked to Greenland, the body's president said.

"Given the significance of recent developments and in order to further coordinate, I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in the coming days," Antonio Costa posted on X on Sunday.

He said EU member states, following consultations, "reconfirm our strong commitment" to unity, international law, territorial integrity and national sovereignty, as well as solidarity with Denmark and Greenland and shared transatlantic interests in peace and security in the Arctic, notably through NATO.

Costa added that members also reaffirmed their shared assessment that tariffs "would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the EU-US trade agreement," as well as their readiness to defend against any form of coercion and to continue engaging constructively with the US on issues of common interest.