A US aircraft carrier and its supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, raising fears of a potential American attack on Iran, which has stated it is prepared to retaliate against any American aggression.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers have crossed into the Middle East region, officials said on Monday, which comes under the US military's Central Command.

The Lincoln's strike group has arrived in the region, US Central Command said in a post on X, adding the ships were "currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability".

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that Washington was sending a "massive fleet" to the region "just in case".

The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group dramatically boosts American firepower in the region.

The United States backed and briefly joined Israel's 12-day war against Iran in June, and while Trump last week appeared to step back from his threats of new military attacks, he has never ruled the option out.

The warships began deploying from the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month, as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following a crackdown on protests across Iran.

Trump had repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to target protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations have since abated.

Iran stated that the protests initially arose organically but were subsequently commandeered by agents aligned with Israel and the United States.

Iran warns of ‘regret-inducing’ response

The US military has in the past surged forces into the Middle East at times of heightened tensions, moves that were often defensive.

However, the US military staged a major buildup last year ahead of its June strikes against Iran's nuclear programme.