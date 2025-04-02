Yemen's Houthis said a strike they blamed on the United States killed a guard at a communications tower on Thursday, among more than 30 strikes on rebel-held parts of the country.

There was no immediate statement from Washington, which has carried out a wave of strikes against Houthi targets in recent weeks after President Donald Trump vowed to pummel the Houthis until they stop attacking commercial shipping in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas.

"An American aggression targeted the communications network in... Ibb governorate, leading to the martyrdom of Abdulwasim Abdulwahab Zahir, the communications tower guard," Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on social media.

Earlier, the Houthis' Al-Masirah television said more than 20 strikes had hit Saada province, the group's stronghold in the northern mountains.

It said Washington had carried out two strikes on vehicles, one south of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa and another in Saada province.

In a video statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the United States had launched "over the past few hours more than 36 air strikes" in different parts of the country.

Saree said the group had targeted US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in response.

He also claimed the group had shot down an "American MQ-9 drone" as it was "carrying out hostile missions" in Hodeida province on the Red Sea coast.

On Wednesday, the Houthis said five people were killed in two waves of strikes on Hodeida province.

The Houthis claimed a Wednesday strike killed one person in the Red Sea port of Ras Issa.