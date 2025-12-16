WORLD
One of the Bondi Beach suspects arrived in the Philippines as 'Indian national': immigration
"Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national, and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025, from Sydney, Australia," the Philippine immigration says.
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

The father and son, allegedly behind one of Australia's deadliest mass shootings, spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines, authorities in Manila confirmed on Tuesday, with the father entering as an "Indian national".

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, who allegedly killed 15 people and wounded dozens of others at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, entered the country on November 1 with the southern province of Davao listed as their final destination.

"Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national, and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025, from Sydney, Australia," immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

"Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025, on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination."

Police and military sources had earlier told reporters they were still in the process of confirming the duo's presence in the country.

Earlier this week, Australian police said that the two suspected gunmen in the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, and that investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Monday that the attackers were a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The father was killed at the scene, while the son remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

At least 16 people were killed in Sunday's attack, including 15 victims and one of the assailants, and about 40 others were injured, police said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
