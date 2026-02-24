This year’s Munich Security Conference unfolded under the shadow of a transatlantic rift that has spilled beyond tariffs and territory into the technological foundations of power.

What began as Washington’s renewed pressure campaign surrounding Greenland has morphed into a more fundamental strategic shift inside Europe – a material push to reduce dependence on American digital infrastructure, semiconductors, cloud systems, and defence-adjacent technologies.

For years, European discussions about technological sovereignty revolved around its internal competitiveness , allied supply chains , and prioritised flagship digital regulation .

But the watershed moment Trump’s Greenland threat unleashed was when Washington demonstrated its willingness to leverage economic and security instruments simultaneously against allies, transforming Brussels’ slow-burn policy frameworks into an urgent need to de-risk from US technology providers.

What’s changing

France’s announcement to shift away from US platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, was an early signal that EU digital sovereignty may be moving from rhetoric to implementation, and an open invitation for others to follow.

While Brussels has stopped short of compelling public administrations to abandon American platforms, the direction of travel is clear.

Policy debates increasingly frame Europe’s dependence on companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Apple less as a neutral platform competition problem, and more as a security vulnerability.

In that spirit, the European Commission announced a package to boost homegrown technology this spring, following a cybersecurity proposal in January that, if approved, could be used to root out suppliers that pose security risks, including from America.

These post-Greenland developments constitute a higher-priority, more visible layer of the EU’s earlier efforts to de-risk tech, including through EuroStack, a loosely defined initiative to foster European alternatives across cloud computing, AI and semiconductors.

It is accompanied by “a deep regulatory housecleaning” , aimed at harmonising rules within the EU single market, as well as a renewed and more targeted effort to mobilise the EU’s vast pool of household savings into capital markets, including to unlock better innovation financing.

All in all, critical emerging technologies – AI, quantum technologies and semiconductors – traditionally framed around ethics and regulation, are being increasingly repositioned as instruments of strategic capacity building.

In Munich, US officials have countered Europe’s push for technology sovereignty from the US with a clear message: it’s China they should worry about.

Europe has also been cautioned that it risked undermining its own competitiveness drive by curbing US Big Tech.

Both have some merit, but continuous EU tech de-risking could also hurt the US market share in the EU.

Moreover, European policymakers remain acutely aware that the US remains indispensable in defence, intelligence, and even commercial tech, and the aim thus isn’t to sever transatlantic cooperation outright.