WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 45 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Israel launched deadly strikes in Gaza, claiming they were in response to Hamas attacks, as the nine-day-old ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave came under heavy strain.
Fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 45 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Thick smoke rises from the eastern part of Khan Younis, Gaza, following Israeli attacks, on October 19, 2025. / AA
October 19, 2025

Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said a series of Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 45 people across the besieged enclave in new Israeli violation of ceasefire.

"At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of Gaza," Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 dead and 73 wounded from multiple strikes in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five dead, and Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four fatalities.

A woman and two children were killed when a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced people near Asdaa City, north of Khan Yunis.

Two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike in the western part of Al-Zawayda town in central Gaza.

In another attack, two people were killed and several wounded when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat, central Gaza, Bassal said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza, he added.

Repeatedly violating ceasefire

The Palestinian group Hamas accused Israel of repeatedly violating a Gaza ceasefire agreement, killing at least 46 Palestinians since the deal came into force on October 10.

“The Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted civilians and opened fire on them in areas where movement was permitted, leading to the death of 46 people and injury of 132 others,” it said in a statement.

Hamas said half of the victims were children, women, and elderly people, including the Abu Shaban family, which was “completely wiped out, including seven children and two women.”

RECOMMENDED

It said that the Israeli violations represent “an attempt to undermine and sabotage the (ceasefire) agreement, and a continuation of Israel’s policy of aggression.”

RelatedTRT World - Hamas denies clashes as Israel launches strikes in Rafah despite ceasefire

‘Dangerous combat zone’

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged Palestinian residents in a statement to remain only on the western side of the yellow line, which defines Israeli troop withdrawal under the ceasefire deal.

Adraee published a map showing two color zones — yellow and red — warning civilians against being east of the yellow line, in the area marked in red.

The Israeli army described the red-marked area as a “highly dangerous combat zone,” according to the statement.

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 8, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas says it will hand over remains of Israeli hostage when 'field conditions permit'

Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government