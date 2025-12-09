Czech President Petr Pavel has appointed the billionaire leader of the populist ANO party, Andrej Babis, as prime minister on Tuesday in a ceremony shown live on television.

Babis, whose ANO won an October 3-4 parliamentary election, will take over from a centre-right government after his full cabinet is appointed, which is expected later this month.

Babis, 71, returns to power after four years in opposition, during which he shifted from the liberal centre toward European fringe right forces, joining the Patriots for Europe in the European Parliament.

His cabinet will include the far-right, anti-EU and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies.