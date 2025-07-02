WORLD
2 min read
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Despite "their best efforts," local police and a Kenya-led multinational support mission have been unable to make headway in restoring state authority, a senior UN official says.
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
A child builds a kite at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 5, 2025. / AP
July 2, 2025

Armed gangs have tightened their grip on Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, UN officials warned, saying it is possible a "total collapse" of state presence in the city could occur.

"We have continued to witness a sharp erosion of state authority and the rule of law. Brutal gang violence affects every aspect of public and private life," , Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Despite "their best efforts," local police and a Kenya-led multinational support mission have been unable to make headway in restoring state authority, he said.

Haiti – the poorest country in the Americas – has suffered from political instability for decades and over the past year has seen soaring violence by armed groups.

RelatedThe lost generation: How gangs are exploiting children amid Haiti’s chaos

"Without increased action by the international community, the total collapse of state presence in the capital could become a very real scenario," Jenca said.

"The options we have on the table now will be considerably less costly and complex than if there is a total collapse of state presence," he said, referring to the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's proposal to create a UN mission to provide logistical support for the Kenya-led force.

Violent armed gangs now have some 90 percent of Port-au-Prince under their grip, said Ghada Waly, director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The previous assessment was 85 percent.

RECOMMENDED

With the state's capacity to govern rapidly shrinking, criminal gangs are stepping into the void, she warned.

"They are establishing parallel governance structures and providing rudimentary public services," she said.

"Even more disturbing are new allegations of trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal," she said, citing related reports at a medical facility in Petion-Ville and a hospital in northern Haiti.

Gang violence has continued to soar since an organised assault prompted the resignation last year of prime minister Ariel Henry.

He was replaced by a frail transitional council that is mandated to prepare for elections by February 2026.

Its last elections were in 2016.

RelatedTRT Global - Haiti gangs better armed and more ruthless: UN

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark