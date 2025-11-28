A new trade potential was discussed on Friday at the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Istanbul as part of the 11th World Halal Summit in Istanbul.

Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, held as part of the event, discussed sectors and proposals that will increase trade between the two countries.

The event kicked off on Wednesday in Istanbul, bringing together sector participants under the main theme of "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence."

The 11th edition of the World Halal Summit and Expo runs from November 26 to 29, under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

The forum, attended by leading representatives of the Turkish and Saudi business worlds, focused on new business areas, sectoral opportunities and investment potential that will increase trade volume between the two countries.