WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
The pro-Palestine movement in Greece says the goal of the Greek ships is to help break Israel's blockade on Gaza, mobilise the international community and contribute to the establishment of a safe corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Supporters gather at the port in Syros, Greece, waving Palestinian flags as boats depart to join the Global Sumud Flotilla / AA
September 15, 2025

Ships from Greece set sail from the port on Syros island to join the Global Sumud Fleet for Gaza, a large-scale international flotilla of civilian boats aiming to break Israel's blockade on the territory and deliver humanitarian aid.

The Oksigono consists entirely of a Greek crew, while the Ilektra is carrying volunteers from Greece and other countries.

Support events were held all day throughout the island, with hundreds of people gathering at the port to boost the crews' morale.

As the ships departed, the crowd waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Gaza," "Resistance will win", and "Down with Israel."

Officials from March to Gaza, Greece, a pro-Palestinian movement that coordinates solidarity actions in the country, emphasised that the goal of the Greek ships is to help break Israel's blockade on Gaza, mobilise the international community and contribute to the establishment of a safe corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It was noted that the fleet sends a strong message of solidarity to the global public by drawing attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla began assembling last month, with ships departing from Barcelona, Spain, and Genoa, Italy.

Organisers described the mission as unprecedented, contrasting it with previous attempts involving single boats that were intercepted by Israel and their passengers deported.

RECOMMENDED

This convoy is the largest of its kind, aiming to challenge the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where starvation conditions have taken hold under Israel's months-long closure of all crossings.

RelatedTRT World - Global Sumud Flotilla’s first group of ships sets sail for Gaza

Genocide

Israel has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

Over the course of the genocide, it has reduced most of the enclave to ruins, while practically displacing the entire population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy