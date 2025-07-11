The US State Department said it will "soon" implement a plan to reduce its workforce, after the Supreme Court cleared the way for mass layoffs sought by President Donald Trump.

"In May, the secretary reviewed and approved thoughtful plans submitted by the bureaus, which included a targeted reduction in domestic workforce," Michael Rigas, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Soon, the department will be communicating with individuals affected by the reduction in force," said Rigas.

A senior State Department official told journalists that the emailed notifications would be sent "in one day."

The announcement by the department came just two days after the Supreme Court lifted a block imposed by a lower court on Trump's plans to potentially lay off tens of thousands of government employees.

How many?