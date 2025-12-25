After nearly a year of deliberate caution following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, China has signalled a warmer embrace of the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al Sharaa.

A landmark visit by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani to Beijing marked a shift, highlighting Beijing’s growing confidence in Damascus and its potential as a reliable partner for economic development.

“China is ready to actively consider participating in Syria’s economic reconstruction,” said a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry after the high-level meeting.

For nearly a year, the world’s top development financier maintained a restrained approach towards New Syria, limiting contacts to low levels and withholding significant diplomatic or economic commitments.

That cautious era now appears to be ending, with Beijing saying it is “willing” to work with international partners to help Syria achieve stability.

Recep T Teke, an expert on Levant studies at the Ankara-based Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), tells TRT World that the meeting of the two foreign ministers symbolises a decisive shift in China’s policy towards Syria.

“The visit marked a clear turning point in China-Syria relations,” he says.

Decades of kleptocratic rule and a brutal civil war left Syria’s economy in tatters, with the GDP plummeting to a record low of $21 billion as more than 90 percent of Syrians fell below the poverty line.

Beijing had previously kept Syria “at arm’s length”, but the foreign ministers’ meeting signalled China’s willingness to move past its “wait-and-see posture” and gradually deepen its engagement with the new Syrian leadership, he adds.

“The visit effectively amounted to China’s first full political recognition of Syria’s new government,” Teke says, noting that it carries a “considerable symbolic and practical weight” in bolstering Damascus’s standing on the global stage.

Hanyi Wang, a researcher at the Pacific Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, tells TRT World that China has always adhered to the “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned” principle in dealing with Damascus.

She says the foreign ministers’ meeting was “part of the normal diplomatic engagement between the two countries,” designed to bolster bilateral relations ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

What some observers interpret as a sudden “change” in Beijing’s stance, Wang argues, is merely the “dynamic application of China’s consistent principles”.

China’s foreign policy is defined by “continuity and stability”, while respecting Syrian sovereignty and the will of its people, she adds.

Reconstruction under BRI

The improving security environment and the unconditional lifting of major sanctions , particularly the Caesar Act, have created fertile ground for economic cooperation in Syria.

Through the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, the US imposed economic and travel sanctions on anyone, Syrian or foreign, who helped the former Assad regime’s military, intelligence, aviation, or energy-production sectors.

In 2022, Syria joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious infrastructure development project that aims to connect about 150 countries to Beijing through global economic corridors.

Syria’s participation in the BRI remained largely symbolic under the Assad regime due to its international isolation amid intense civil war.

But the BRI membership now holds genuine promise for Syria as the civil war-ravaged country looks for a major infrastructure upgrade.

“With the gradual improvement in the security situation, the BRI offers significant opportunities for Syria’s post-war reconstruction and economic recovery,” Wang says.

She outlines three key areas where Chinese investment can be critical.