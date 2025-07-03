On 16 June, a Palestinian family of five arrived in Buenos Aires after a long journey, delayed first by their departure from the occupied West Bank, then routed through Amman, Istanbul, and Sao Paulo.

They carried all the required documentation for entry: tourist visas, a formal letter of invitation, police clearance certificates, proof of health insurance, hotel bookings, and return tickets. None of it mattered.

The family, Christian Palestinians: Sandy Bassam Hanna Abu Farha, her parents, and two siblings, had not just the necessary documentation but return tickets dated for 25 June.

According to Pagina 12 and Tiempo Argentino, the family was held for over 24 hours in the immigration section of Ezeiza International Airport. What followed was an exercise in procedural opacity.

Shortly upon landing at the airport, they were stopped and directed to secondary screening. The requests that followed were standard enough: hotel bookings, travel insurance, proof of departure. All were provided.

Yet, they were, questioned, misled, and deported under conditions that Sandy Abu Farha would later describe as having “zero human rights.”

At the airport, the family says, that they were presented with documents written entirely in Spanish, none of which they understood or translated, and told to sign. These papers turned out to be facilitating their deportation.

“I asked a lady like what we are signing on,” Sandy Abu Farha told TRT World.

“She said ‘It’s okay. It’s just a paper that says that you will be allowed into an area to rest and eat until we check your visa, something from the embassy.”

But the document, written in Spanish, was no formality.

It was only when the Palestinian ambassador arrived sixteen hours into their detention that the truth came out. It was, in fact, a deportation order that labelled them “fake tourists.”

By then, the hospitality promised to them had dissolved into a system of denial: requests for food, medicine, warm clothing was refused.

“No one from them came to talk to us to explain the situation. We were treated like criminals,” Sandy says. “We didn’t have human rights.”

In a joint statement, the five family members wrote: “Not even the intervention of the Palestinian Ambassador resolved the situation. The authorities contradicted each other, denied transparency, and prevented us from accessing legal assistance.”