US President Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff claimed Saturday that Iran could be about "a week away" from producing industrial-grade bomb-making material, calling the situation “very dangerous” and reiterating Washington’s red lines in ongoing nuclear talks.

Speaking to Fox News, Witkoff said Iran has enriched uranium up to 60 percent, which he argued exceeds levels needed for civilian nuclear purposes.

“They’re probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb-making material,” Witkoff claimed. “That’s really dangerous. So they can’t have that.”

He said before talks with Iran, Trump instructed him and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and unofficial aide, that there would be “zero enrichment” and that the US would seek the return of nuclear material.

Witkoff said the US position is that Iran must not enrich uranium and must hand over its stockpiled material. “There have been some very hard red lines drawn,” he said.