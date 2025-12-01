The Israeli army claimed to have killed 40 Palestinian resistance group Hamas members who had been trapped in Rafah, in southern Gaza, last week.

The army said in a statement late on Sunday that it continued to intensify efforts to destroy the remaining tunnels in eastern Rafah to eliminate armed fighters inside.

“Last week, more than 40 militants were eliminated inside the tunnels,” the statement said.

The Israeli army previously claimed to have killed and arrested other Hamas fighters in Rafah.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the army's claim.

According to Israeli media reports, there are around 200 Hamas fighters who are trapped inside underground tunnels in Rafah, and Tel Aviv has not yet responded to demands by Hamas and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas under the group’s control.