Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said his country sees that Türkiye is advocating for stability in the South Caucasus.

"Our perception is that Türkiye, at least the messages it gives are in this direction, advocates for stability in the South Caucasus. We see that Türkiye, both at the presidential and foreign ministers levels, supports the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan told Turkish media outlets in Yerevan, his country’s capital.

Armenia’s prime minister said representatives of Türkiye and his country are in constant contact, noting the presence of a "very direct conversation" between the two countries.

"Today, there is a very direct dialogue, a very direct conversation between Armenia and Türkiye, and if we consider the previous period of our relations, this is a very important change. Diplomatic representatives of Armenia and Türkiye are in constant direct contact," he said.

Saying that he wants diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Armenia to be established, Pashinyan noted the already large volume of trade and business contacts between both countries.