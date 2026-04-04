The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has intensified its investigation into an alleged large-scale agricultural subsidy fraud scheme in Greece, requesting the Hellenic Parliament to lift the immunity of 11 sitting Members of Parliament.

The request, submitted under EU regulations and Greek law, concerns alleged offences committed in 2021. Five former MPs are also under investigation, alongside possible involvement of a former Minister and Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food.

The probe centres on suspected crimes against the EU’s financial interests, including instigation of breach of trust, computer fraud and false attestation aimed at securing unlawful benefits. The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities within Greece’s payment agency for EU agricultural funds, OPEKEPE.

Political fallout deepens

The investigation has triggered significant political repercussions in Athens. Greece reshuffled its government after three cabinet members resigned, as the scandal increased pressure on the ruling New Democracy party.

EU prosecutors are reportedly examining around 20 current and former lawmakers, amid allegations that subsidy beneficiaries made false claims, including for land they did not own or livestock they did not possess. Greek authorities estimate the scheme defrauded at least €23 million ($27 million) since around 2018.

Opposition parties have accused the government of systemic corruption. The socialist Pasok party described the scandal as evidence of “widespread corruption” within the state, while Syriza lawmakers criticised what they called a lack of accountability.