A new poll published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reveals that genocidal rhetoric, once confined to Israel’s extremist settler fringe, has now moved into the mainstream, with overwhelming public support for ethnic cleansing, mass killings, and biblical revenge.

Conducted by the Geocartography Knowledge Group for Penn State University in March 2025, the survey of 1,005 Israeli Jews paints a chilling picture of a society increasingly radicalised by religious nationalism and emboldened by war.

The poll found that 82 percent of Jewish Israelis support expelling Palestinians from Gaza and 56 percent back the expulsion of Arab citizens of Israel — up from 45 percent and 31 percent, respectively, in a similar poll in 2003.

To the question, “Do you support the idea that the IDF [Israeli army], when conquering an enemy city, should act as the Israelites did under Joshua in Jericho — by killing all of its inhabitants?”, almost half of the respondents said yes.

Altogether, 47 percent endorsed replicating the biblical conquest of Jericho, in which all residents of an enemy city — in this case, a reference to Palestinians — were slaughtered.

Every 2 in 3 Israelis (around 66 percent) believe that a modern version of Amalek — a biblical enemy of the Jewish people — exists today, and of those, 93 percent believe the biblical command to annihilate Amalek still applies.

The poll arrives at a time when Israel’s war on Gaza has left 54,000 Palestinians dead, most of them women and children. Israeli leaders have repeatedly invoked “Amalek” to describe Palestinians, and military rabbis have framed the war as a biblical obligation.

Related TRT Global - Israel plans to seize 75% of Gaza, forcing Palestinians into confined zones

What is Amalek?

Amalek is a “biblical enemy of the Israelites”, described in the Hebrew Bible as a nation that attacked them after the Exodus from Egypt.

In the Book of Deuteronomy, God is believed to command the Israelites to “blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven” and “not forget” — a call historically interpreted by some as a divine mandate for total annihilation.

While many Jewish scholars interpret Amalek symbolically — as the embodiment of evil — far-right religious leaders like Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh claim Amalek exists today in the form of Palestinians. This belief fuels religious justification for violence, casting “erasing Amalek” as a sacred duty.

In modern usage, the term has become a theological weapon — a way to frame war, revenge, and extermination not merely as political or military aims but as divine commands.