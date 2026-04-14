President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone on the prospects for the resumption of direct US-Iranian talks, saying that they could restart in Pakistan within the next two days.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump said on Tuesday during a telephone interview with a New York Post reporter who is in Islamabad.

"It's more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job."

Trump was referring to Pakistani Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he developed a strong relationship as he sought to broker an end to the 2025 Pakistan-India conflict.

"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there," Trump told the Post. "Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?"

Roughly an hour before those remarks, Trump sought to throw cold water on the prospects for a return to Pakistan, telling the Post in a separate call that "I don't think it'll be there that we have our meeting. We'll probably go to another location. We have another location in mind, OK?"

It is unclear what changed between the two calls.