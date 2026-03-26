WAR ON IRAN
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'Growing amount of energy' flowing through Strait of Hormuz: Rubio
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Strait of Hormuz “can be open tomorrow if Iran stops threatening global shipping.”
'Growing amount of energy' flowing through Strait of Hormuz: Rubio
Rubio speaks to reporters before boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 26, 2026. / AP
March 26, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a “growing amount of energy” is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz as indirect contacts between the US and Iran “show progress.”

There are intermediary countries that are “passing messages, and progress has been made", Rubio told reporters on Thursday before he departed for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France.

“There's a growing amount of energy that's been flowing through the straits, not as much as should be flowing, but some of it has picked up. There's been some progress in regard to the exchange of messages, but that's an ongoing and fluid process, and not one we're going to negotiate or talk about in the media,” he added.

Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz “can be open tomorrow if Iran stops threatening global shipping".

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“For all these countries that care about international law, they should be doing something about it,” he added.

Earlier, Rubio said he believes Russia is primarily focused on its war in Ukraine rather than providing support to Iran.

He is expected to join G7 foreign ministers on Friday for talks that will address Russia’s war in Ukraine and the broader Middle East situation stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran, the State Department said.

RelatedTRT World - Oil exports reach 1.5M barrels per day despite ongoing war: Iran
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
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