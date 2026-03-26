US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a “growing amount of energy” is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz as indirect contacts between the US and Iran “show progress.”

There are intermediary countries that are “passing messages, and progress has been made", Rubio told reporters on Thursday before he departed for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France.

“There's a growing amount of energy that's been flowing through the straits, not as much as should be flowing, but some of it has picked up. There's been some progress in regard to the exchange of messages, but that's an ongoing and fluid process, and not one we're going to negotiate or talk about in the media,” he added.

Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz “can be open tomorrow if Iran stops threatening global shipping".