Gaza declaration calls for tolerance, dignity and collective prosperity
Erdogan, Trump, Sisi and Al Thani sign in Egypt the declaration of intent to end the war in Gaza during Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace.
World leaders, from Trump and Erdogan to Macron and King Abdullah, pose at Sharm el-Sheikh summit sealing Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap / Reuters
October 13, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have endorsed an agreement, declaring that peace in Gaza must be rooted in equality and mutual respect.

"We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity," for everyone, ensuring that this region allows all individuals to pursue their dreams in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of their race, religion, or ethnicity, the leaders said in the agreement on Monday at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"We pursue" a holistic vision of peace, security, and collective prosperity, rooted in mutual respect and a sense of shared destiny, the agreement said, adding: "In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in Gaza, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbours."

The leaders expressed commitment to work together to carry out and uphold this legacy, establishing institutional foundations that will enable future generations to "thrive together in peace."

"We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace," they added.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

Earlier on Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli brutal attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.​

