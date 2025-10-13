Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have endorsed an agreement, declaring that peace in Gaza must be rooted in equality and mutual respect.

"We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity," for everyone, ensuring that this region allows all individuals to pursue their dreams in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of their race, religion, or ethnicity, the leaders said in the agreement on Monday at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"We pursue" a holistic vision of peace, security, and collective prosperity, rooted in mutual respect and a sense of shared destiny, the agreement said, adding: "In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in Gaza, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbours."

The leaders expressed commitment to work together to carry out and uphold this legacy, establishing institutional foundations that will enable future generations to "thrive together in peace."

"We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace," they added.