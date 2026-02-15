US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump would prefer resolving issues with Iran through negotiated deals.

“The president has said that his preference is to reach a deal with Iran. That’s very hard to do, but he’s going to try. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now,” Rubio said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Stating that nation-states need to interact with one another, Rubio said he serves “under a president that’s willing to meet with anybody”.

“I’m pretty confident in saying that if the Ayatollah (Ali Khamenei) said tomorrow he wanted to meet with President Trump, the president would meet him, not because he agrees with the Ayatollah, but because he thinks that’s the way you solve problems in the world,” he added.