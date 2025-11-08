TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets Sharif, urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to uphold ceasefire
In meeting with Pakistan’s premier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also underscored importance of preserving ceasefire in Gaza, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate says.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the Victory Day ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 8, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
November 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” a directorate statement said.

He also expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye’s auspices will yield results toward lasting stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan and affirmed that Ankara will continue to contribute to this process.

Erdogan further said that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the ceasefire in Gaza and underscored the need to follow up on the issue within the framework of the UN.

Erdogan and Sharif were in Baku to attend Azerbaijan's Victory Day ceremony earlier in the day on November 8.

They witnessed a military parade as part of the Victory Day celebration.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
