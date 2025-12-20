WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
During talks held in Istanbul as part of Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas delegation says it is complying with terms of truce, providing information on Israeli violations.
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire. / AP
December 20, 2025

Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, led the delegation on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation said it is complying with the ceasefire terms and provided information on Israeli violations.

The talks also focused on guarantor country Türkiye’s intensive efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and steps to prevent Israel’s violations.

The two sides discussed the conditions needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and ways to address existing challenges.

RelatedTRT World - Israel bombs Gaza wedding, killing 6 Palestinians amid talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire
RECOMMENDED

The meeting included a briefing on Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Gaza and discussions on ongoing efforts with regional countries and international organisations to ensure the entry of more aid, particularly tents.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian national reconciliation and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal signed on October 10 that halted a two-year war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar hold Miami talks on advancing Gaza peace plan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week