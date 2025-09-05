WORLD
2 min read
Former US President Joe Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery: Spokesperson
The 82-year-old former US president had Mohs surgery to remove lesions, months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Former US President Joe Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery: Spokesperson
Former US President Joe Biden had surgery to remove cancerous skin cells and is recovering well, a spokesperson told NBC News. / AP
September 5, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

The exact date of the procedure was not disclosed, but footage circulating online showed Biden, 82, with a scar on his forehead, according to CNN’s report.

Mohs surgery is a technique in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.

It is often used for recurring or rapidly growing lesions in sensitive areas, such as the face and hands.

Biden previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in 2023 while in office.

At the time, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” and that Biden would continue “dermatological surveillance.”

The former president was diagnosed in May with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. He has since begun oral treatment and remains optimistic.

RECOMMENDED

“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Biden told CNN, adding, “It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good.”

Biden's physical health and mental acuity were frequent topics of scrutiny during his presidency.

He abruptly ended his bid for re-election in July 2024, just weeks after a faltering debate performance against Donald Trump triggered widespread concern within the Democratic Party.

Biden was the oldest person ever elected president at the time of his 2020 victory. That record was surpassed last year when Trump, now 79, was elected president.

Since leaving office, Biden has kept a relatively low profile, making only a few public appearances.

In April, he delivered a speech defending the Social Security Administration against proposed cuts from the Trump administration.

RelatedTRT Global - What Biden's cancer battle reveals about power, secrecy, and mortality?

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles