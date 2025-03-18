Al Shabab terrorists targeted Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a bomb attack on his motorcade as it was travelling through the capital Mogadishu, the group said.

Government sources said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was travelling to Hirshabelle state, where the army is reportedly planning a major operation against the Al Shabab group.

"The explosion went off along the road in Hamar-Jajab area, destroying a civilian-populated building," a security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The convoy of the president passed... and we heard a very heavy explosion," witness Nurto Ali said, adding he saw one man buried under rubble.

Two senior government and military officials told Reuters that Mohamud was safe following the attack, and presidential adviser Zakariye Hussein wrote in a post on X that he was "good and well on his way to the front lines."

Coordinated but failed attack